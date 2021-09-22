Most iPad Mini 6 Shipping Estimates Now Extend into November
Apple opened pre-orders for the iPad mini 6 right after last week's "California streaming" event, with first orders arriving this Friday, but anyone who is waiting for the reviews to come in before they order one will likely have a wait on their hands, as estimated delivery times for many variants have since slipped into November in the U.S. and select other countries.
For example, for a 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini in Pink, Apple's website gives a 3-4 week shipping estimate, while estimates lengthen to 4-6 weeks for the same capacity in Starlight or Purple. Most variants are available in 4-6 weeks, with 3-4 weeks being the earliest delivery estimate.
As with every Apple product launch, it is possible that lengthy delivery estimates are a result of low supply rather than high demand. However, the iPad mini was arguably the standout product in Apple's event, thanks to its 8.3-inch display and chassis redesign in the vein of the iPad Air.
The new iPad mini is also the only iPad with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip, and like the iPad Pro, includes a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera enabling Center Stage, so there's good reason for iPad mini fans to be excited again.
Review embargos for the iPad mini 6 lift later today, so be sure to check back here on MacRumors for a full reviews roundup.
