iOS 15 Safari Tips and Tricks Video

If you just recently installed iOS 15, you may have noticed that Safari has some significant design changes, but there are also a ton of new features you might not have noticed.

In our latest video, we walk through everything that's new in Safari, and it's well worth watching if you want to get the most out of Apple's browser. Make sure to check out our Twitter poll below, and let us know which Safari design you prefer.

In #iOS15 Safari - where did you decide on your address bar location? — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 22, 2021