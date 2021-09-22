Amazon today has Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at its all-time best prices in both Black and White colors. You can get the Black model of the accessory for $324.88, down from $349.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The White option is slightly higher at $329.98, down from $349.00. Both deals represent matches of the lowest prices we've ever seen on these keyboards.

These are the new 2021 models of the Magic Keyboard, and they feature a full QWERTY keypad, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. The iPad Pro attaches magnetically to the keyboard, and it provides front and back protection when closed.

