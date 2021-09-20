Apple Prompts Pre-Order Customers to 'Get Ready' for New iPhone 13 With iCloud Syncing and Trade-Ins

iPhone users who have pre-ordered an iPhone 13 model are seeing a new prompt in the Settings app that walks through the steps of preparing for a new device.



Tapping on this prompt encourages users to make sure that iCloud syncing is enabled for all of their apps for a complete ‌iCloud‌ backup, offering up an option to turn on syncing for any app that doesn't have it on.

The feature also explains how to use an existing ‌iPhone‌ to set up a new ‌iPhone‌ for a quick sign in process, and it offers up details on finding out how much an existing ‌iPhone‌ is worth for trade-in purposes.

Apple is likely showing this information based on Apple ID, so many customers who pre-ordered an ‌iPhone‌ may be seeing the new popup. For those who want to get rid of it, just tapping through the prompts should be enough to get it to disappear.