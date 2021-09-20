Following in the footsteps of Expercom and Walmart from last week, Amazon today has introduced its first ever discount on the new iPad mini 6. You'll find the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet in all colors except Purple at $459.99, down from $499.00.

Today's sale matches the same discount we saw at Walmart, which has since expired. This makes Amazon the best place to get a solid discount on the all-new iPad mini 6.

Only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is on sale at this time, and we're not seeing any cash discounts on Amazon for the 256GB model or either cellular version of the tablet. For the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, you can get the discount in Pink, Space Gray, or Starlight.

This is technically a pre-order on Amazon, as the iPad mini 6 will not officially launch until this Friday, September 24. But once you place your order and lock in the sale price, Amazon Prime members will get the usual two-day shipping estimate.

