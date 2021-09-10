MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Case Prize Pack From CaseBorne

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iPhone case maker CaseBorne to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models along with a prize pack of cases to go along with it.



CaseBorne, rebranded this year from ArmadilloTek, offers a range of different case options that are designed to offer high levels of protection for Apple's iPhones, keeping them safe from drops and bumps.

The R Series cases, priced at $30, are made from a clear polycarbonate material that leaves the body of the iPhone visible so you're not hiding the device's finish.



The cases feature soft rubber inside to absorb shock should the iPhone be dropped, and the case is enclosed in a protective aluminum frame available in iridescent, black, pink, and red. A raised lip protects the front of the display, and all buttons are protected but usable. It offers 12-foot drop protection without adding a significant amount of bulk.



CaseBorne also makes the R Series cases with a Kevlar/Aramid Fiber frame as an alternative to the clear polycarbonate, with this version available in black or red and priced at $40.

For those who need maximum protection, CaseBorne offers the Vanguard Series cases, which are thicker and more rugged. Priced at $30, the V Series cases offer three layers of protection and can keep the iPhone safe from drops as high as 21 feet.



There's a shock absorbent TPU material that combines with a hard plastic shell for total device protection, and the honeycomb design and reinforced corners provide additional protection for the iPhone's weak spots. There's a protective screen and the sides protect the buttons, plus plug-ins keep ports safe from dust.



The V Series cases come in black, orange, purple, and red, and there's a built-in kickstand at the back that can be pulled out when using the iPhone to watch videos.



CaseBorne is planning to have a full range of cases available on Amazon when the iPhone launches, with 50 percent discounted pricing for those who purchase first. Details are available on the CaseBorne website.



We have one iPhone 13 to give away, and the winner will be able to pick the color of their choice. The iPhone 13 models are not yet released, but information about the device can be found in our roundup. The prize will be available as soon as the new iPhones begin shipping, provided there are no launch delays.

CaseBorne is also including four R Series cases, two Kevlar/Aramid R Series cases, and three V series cases to fit the iPhone 13. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 17. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 17 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.