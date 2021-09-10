Today we're tracking a handful of deals on the 2021 iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations. You'll have a chance to save up to $100 on these models, which also focus on Wi-Fi only tablets and are all available on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get this tablet for $749.00, down from $799.00. We've seen this model at a lower price in the past, but this is a solid second-best deal from Amazon as the entry point into the 2021 iPad Pro ecosystem.

Secondly, the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.99, down from $1,099.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked on this tablet, and only Amazon is offering the discount at this time.

If you're shopping for the larger tablet, Amazon has the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.00, down from $1,099.00; and also the 256GB Wi-Fi model at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00.

Additionally, the matching 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (2021) is seeing a slight discount on Amazon this week. You can get the accessory for $324.88, down from $349.00 in Black, which is an Amazon all-time low.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.