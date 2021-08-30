'Raymond and Ray' Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Coming to Apple TV+
Apple has inked a deal for "Raymond and Ray," an upcoming movie that's set to star Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.
The film is about two half brothers who have lived together in the shadow of their father, but still have a sense of humor. After their father dies, they have a chance to reinvent themselves.
"Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.
Alfonso Cuarón is set to produce, while Rodrigo García will direct. García is known for "In Treatment," "Albert Nobbs," and "Blue."
"Raymond and Ray" will join other Apple films that include "CODA," "Emancipation," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Sharper," "The Tragedy of Macbeth," "Finch," and others.
Top Rated Comments
- Can you hear me? - Pen pals separated by wealth differences
- Into the silence - A single mom overcomes her fear of abandonment.
- Walking on the Moon - A ex professor turned drug addict reconnects with his son
- Didn’t you know? - A delivery man struggles with his identity in a changing world.
- [Vague Title] [_] struggles with latest relevant issue of [_] until [_]
EDIT: here's the link to the horrible trailer, took a while to find lol, looks like they tried hard to erase it from Youtube. always be wary of these kinds of organizations... :
It's so bad it's almost funny... but really it's just sad. (...because of how some parents apparently feel about their autistic children, not the autism itself. To be clear.)