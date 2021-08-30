'Raymond and Ray' Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has inked a deal for "Raymond and Ray," an upcoming movie that's set to star Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.



"Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.

Alfonso Cuarón is set to produce, while Rodrigo García will direct. García is known for "In Treatment," "Albert Nobbs," and "Blue."

"Raymond and Ray" will join other Apple films that include "CODA," "Emancipation," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Sharper," "The Tragedy of Macbeth," "Finch," and others.