Instagram to Require Users to Provide Their Date of Birth

by

Instagram today said that it is now requiring all Instagram users to share their date of birth to "create safer, more private experiences for young people."

instagram add date of birth
Instagram users who have not already provided their birthday to Instagram will be prompted to share it. Instagram plans to ask for date of birth when the app is opened up, and will provide notifications asking for the information a handful of times.

Users will be required to share their birthdays to continue using the Instagram app. Instagram also plans to place warning screens on certain posts and will ask for a birthday before allowing the content to be viewed. This is the same interface that's already in place for sensitive or graphic posts, but it will also now require a date of birth confirmation.

The age information will be used to create new safety features, and it will help ensure that the "right experiences" are provided to the "right age group." Back in March, Instagram introduced changes to prevent adults from sending messages to users who are under 18, and last month, began defaulting new accounts for users 16 and under to private.

Instagram is developing "new systems" to address people inputting the incorrect date of birth, using AI to estimate how old people are. Going forward, if someone selects an age and Instagram's technology disagrees, the app will offer a menu of options for age verification.

Tag: Instagram

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
37 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Sure, you can have it:

01/01/1900
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Asarien Avatar
Asarien
36 minutes ago at 10:55 am
"Oh, your Birthday's coming up? Why don't you treat yourself to that thing you've been looking at for the past few weeks."
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheLinkster Avatar
TheLinkster
34 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Because you definitely can't fake your birthday.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calys Avatar
calys
33 minutes ago at 10:58 am
ah, i trust facebook very much with my dob! i’m sure mr zucky in no way will use this for any other purposes, like data collection!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
32 minutes ago at 10:58 am

Instagram is developing "new systems" to address people inputting the incorrect date of birth, using AI to estimate how old people are. Going forward, if someone selects an age and Instagram's technology disagrees, the app will offer a menu of options for age verification.
Popup:

Hi from Instagram! We need you to enter your birthday so that we can [S]better identify you[/S] protect the children.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calys Avatar
calys
31 minutes ago at 10:59 am

The age information will be used to create new safety features, and it will help ensure that the "right experiences" are provided to the "right age group."
so it’s just for advertising...not surprised at all
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 colors trio

Apple Launches 'No Sound' Repair Program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Models

Friday August 27, 2021 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices to experience sound issues. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models may experience sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April...
Read Full Article103 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article276 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article98 comments
iphone 13 rumors feature

Five iPhone 13 Rumors You May Have Missed

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We're just weeks away from when Apple will announce the iPhone 13, which we're expecting to feature some considerable upgrades, including design, performance, cameras, and more. Like every year, rumors, leaks, and reports about what Apple has in store are abundant, with some more credible than others. Rumors about the next iPhone typically begin emerging early in the year, meaning they...
Read Full Article137 comments
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article151 comments
Top Stories 74 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later. Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while ...
Read Full Article15 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article108 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Thursday August 26, 2021 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b. There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements. There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article91 comments