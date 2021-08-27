MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone, iPod, or Mac Pillow From Throwboy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's pillows, which are modeled after classic Apple products and make fun decorations for Apple enthusiasts.

iconicpillowcollection1
Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the original iPhone, first iPod, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, and more. Pillows are priced at $30 to $40, and the main Iconic collection features designs modeled after five of the most notable Apple products Apple has released to date.

iconicpillow
Each Throwboy pillow features intricate embroidery to match the detailing on the Apple product it's modeled after. The 1998 Pillow is designed to look just like an ‌iMac‌ G3 with bright Bondi Blue-style fabric and embroidered details that include a CD slot, power button, handle, and more.

iconicpillowcollection2
The 1984 Pillow modeled after the Classic Macintosh has a rainbow logo, floppy disk drive, and iconic square shape, while the 1977 Apple II Pillow features embroidered keys, a rainbow logo, and other detailing to make it unmistakable as a plush Apple II.

throwboymacs3
Throwboy's 2001 Pillow looks like the original iPod with click wheel embroidery, while the 2007 Pillow looks just like the 2007 ‌iPhone‌ with a silver body, a home button, and thick black bezels.

iconicpillowcollection3
There's even a plush version of Apple's classic Finder Icon, and the multi-colored Spinning Wheel (of death) pillow is a life size version of the classic Mac icon that we've seen at one time or another.

throwboyspinningwheel
All Throwboy pillows are soft, squishy, and ideal for use as a throw pillow on a couch, bed, or chair. These pillows also make great gift ideas for Apple enthusiasts, and they brighten up your office space. For the month of August, use the promo code "AUGUST" when checking out to get a 15 percent discount.

throwboyfindericon
We have 10 of Throwboy's pillows to give away, and each winner will be able to pick their favorite pillow. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway
The contest will run from today (August 27) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 3. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 3 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Stories

it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article69 comments
M1X MBP Feature

Leaker: Upcoming MacBook Pro to See Price Hike Over Current Model, Equal Performance Across 14 and 16-Inch Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
Read Full Article374 comments
iphone 13 yellow with text

When is the iPhone 13's Release Date?

Monday August 23, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
As Apple's usual timeframe for unveiling its new iPhones approaches, speculation around when the company may launch the iPhone 13 is mounting. Now, reports have begun to narrow down when we may see the refreshed devices emerge. After a later-than-usual launch for the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple is predicted to return to its traditional September smartphone unveiling timeframe for the...
Read Full Article
prosser apple watch series 7

Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in Larger 41mm and 45mm Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 7:40 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leaker on popular Chinese platform Weibo. The account sharing the information goes by UnclePan, who has shared information regarding Apple's plans in the past. According to a post from the leaker this week, the...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Apple Reportedly Increasing iPhone 13 Prices to Compensate for Increased Chip Production Cost

Thursday August 26, 2021 12:21 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning to increase the price of the upcoming iPhone 13 series as a way to compensate for the increased costs of chip production from its leading chip supplier TSMC, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the report, TSMC is planning to increase the costs of its chip production, impacting several customers, including Apple. TSMC is reportedly looking to...
Read Full Article222 comments
face id prototype 1

iPhone 13 May Feature Upgraded Face ID That Works With Masks and Foggy Glasses

Wednesday August 25, 2021 8:55 am PDT by
Apple is currently testing new Face ID hardware that could allow users to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask or foggy glasses, according to leaker Jon Prosser. Render of the upgraded Face ID prototype case. Via his website FrontPageTech.com, Prosser explained that Apple is testing more advanced Face ID hardware using a case that fits snugly around an iPhone 12. The case allows the...
Read Full Article147 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article102 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Wednesday August 25, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta. iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
Read Full Article594 comments
iphone 13 label

'iPhone 13' Name Emerges on Alleged Packaging Stickers

Thursday August 26, 2021 3:42 am PDT by
A photo purporting to show the sticker tabs used to seal Apple products in their boxes appears to confirm the "iPhone 13" name for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup. The photo was highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image is not known, but it is not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging emerging...
Read Full Article67 comments
m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article382 comments