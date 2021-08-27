MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone, iPod, or Mac Pillow From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's pillows, which are modeled after classic Apple products and make fun decorations for Apple enthusiasts.



Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the original iPhone, first iPod, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, and more. Pillows are priced at $30 to $40, and the main Iconic collection features designs modeled after five of the most notable Apple products Apple has released to date.



Each Throwboy pillow features intricate embroidery to match the detailing on the Apple product it's modeled after. The 1998 Pillow is designed to look just like an ‌iMac‌ G3 with bright Bondi Blue-style fabric and embroidered details that include a CD slot, power button, handle, and more.



The 1984 Pillow modeled after the Classic Macintosh has a rainbow logo, floppy disk drive, and iconic square shape, while the 1977 Apple II Pillow features embroidered keys, a rainbow logo, and other detailing to make it unmistakable as a plush Apple II.



Throwboy's 2001 Pillow looks like the original iPod with click wheel embroidery, while the 2007 Pillow looks just like the 2007 ‌iPhone‌ with a silver body, a home button, and thick black bezels.



There's even a plush version of Apple's classic Finder Icon, and the multi-colored Spinning Wheel (of death) pillow is a life size version of the classic Mac icon that we've seen at one time or another.



All Throwboy pillows are soft, squishy, and ideal for use as a throw pillow on a couch, bed, or chair. These pillows also make great gift ideas for Apple enthusiasts, and they brighten up your office space. For the month of August, use the promo code "AUGUST" when checking out to get a 15 percent discount.



