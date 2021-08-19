Nanoleaf Adds Thread Border Router Support to Shapes and Elements in Latest Update

Nanoleaf today announced the addition of Thread Border Router technology to the Nanoleaf Shapes and Elements Controllers, with the functionality available through a firmware update in the Nanoleaf app.



With the Nanoleaf Border Router, Nanoleaf Essentials devices will be able to connect to the Thread network automatically when the Shapes or Elements Controller is connected to WiFi.

Nanoleaf is also partnering with Eero for similar capabilities. The Eero Pro, Eero Beacon, Eero Pro 6, and Eero 6 will function as Border Routers with the Nanoleaf Essentials line. Eero will expand compatibility with other products in the future.

Nanoleaf is one of the first companies bringing Thread Border Routers to the HomeKit network, making Thread technology available to other Thread-based smart home devices.

Thread technology is designed to improve the smart home networking and usage experience. Thread is a networking protocol designed for smart home products, and it offers improved connectivity, reliability, and range compared to the single connection points of Bluetooth and WiFi. Border Router technology connects a Thread network to another network like WiFi and is essential for the Thread system.

With Thread Border Router functionality built into the Nanoleaf Shapes Controller, Elements Controller, and Eero routers, there is no need for an extra hub because these devices serve as a bridge to connect the WiFi network and the Thread network together.