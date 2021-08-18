Woot today is offering a sale on refurbished iPhone 12 models, as well as a record low price on the MagSafe Charger. Starting with that accessory, you can get it for $27.99 on Woot, down from $39.00.

This beats Amazon's current sale on the MagSafe Charger by about $6, and is a new all-time low price for the accessory at any retailer. This is a brand new version of the MagSafe Charger and it comes with a one year Apple limited warranty.

Secondly, you'll find refurbished models of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all on sale today. iPhone 12 mini prices start at $569.99 for 64GB, down from $729.00.

For the iPhone 12 Pro, you'll find the 128GB model priced at $939.99, down from $999.00. There are also 256GB and 512GB models on sale for $1,039.99 and $1,179.99 respectively.

These unlocked iPhones all come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty. They've been inspected and are guaranteed to come with minimal cosmetic damage, and Woot has also put each through a full diagnostic test to ensure like-new functionality.

