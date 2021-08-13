MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Air Travel Backpack From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Air Travel Backpack and an Air Caddy, both of which are perfect for use with Apple's iPads and Macs.



WaterField Designs makes a wide range of bags for Apple devices, and the Air Travel Backpack is its newest offering, announced earlier this year. Designed specifically for travel purposes, the 45L Air Travel Backpack is the maximum size allowed for a carry-on (16" x 7.5" x 22.5").



Priced at $419, the Air Travel Backpack has two separate compartments for tech gear and personal items, with the mobile office section equipped with padded sleeves for two laptops and a series of pockets to store your accessories.

The larger laptop compartment fits laptops up to 15" x 10", so it works with Apple's largest 16-inch MacBook Pro. The second compartment can also be usd for a tablet, and can accommodate the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with attached Magic Keyboard.



WaterField Designs created the Air Travel Backpack to serve as a mobile office, so it has a ton of pockets and compartments for organizing cables, cords, chargers, pens, earbuds, and more.

The personal items compartment has a large interior for holding clothing, shoes, and toiletries. Two sturdy straps are included to keep everything secure, and there are two mesh zipper pockets for smaller items.



Both main compartments of the Air Travel Backpack are lined with a bright yellow material to make it easy to see what's inside and find just what you're looking for.

Everything inside is kept secure through a D-ring that's able to attach to the double zipper pulls to keep it closed until you're ready to access it, and you can also lock the zipper pulls together as they're sized to work with a small lock. The Air Travel Backpack can be carried vertically, worn on the back, or carried horizontally like a duffel bag.



As with all WaterField Designs products, the Air Travel Backpack is durable, well-made, and designed to hold up to heavy usage for years to come. It is available in a black ballistic nylon with leather accents in various colors, or in a waxed canvas material that's water resistant.



As an optional accessory for the Air Travel Backpack, WaterField Designs offers the Air Caddy, a pouch that's meant to hold your in-flight entertainment options. Available for the iPad mini, iPad Air, or ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the Air Caddy is available in waxed canvas or ballistic nylon to match the Air Travel Backpack, and it is able to house your tablet and any accessories and add-ons you might need.



It's sized to fit inside the main laptop compartment of the Air Travel Backpack, and it's also the right size to tuck right into a seat back compartment, making it an ideal travel companion.



The contest will run from today (August 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 20.