Apple and Billie Eilish Collaborate on Short Film Promoting Spatial Audio

Apple has teamed up with singer Billie Eilish on a new short film to promote Apple Music's recently launched Spatial Audio feature.

play

The 90-second video, created by Apple Music in close collaboration with Eilish, mashes up the songs "Getting Older" and "GOLDWING" from the artist's latest album "Happier Than Ever." Eilish is seen singing in front of a vanity mirror, and as the song transitions, her reflections start to multiply in additional mirrors surrounding her, which Apple said is a metaphor meant to represent what it's like to listen to Spatial Audio.

Apple said Spatial Audio takes the listening experience of the new album to new heights, bringing dimensionality to Eilish's vocal performance.

Based on Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio provides a surround sound experience, making songs sound like they are coming from all around you. Thousands of Apple Music songs have been made available in Spatial Audio since the feature rolled out in June, including Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me" and Kanye West's "Black Skinhead," and Eilish's new "Happier Than Ever" album can also be listened to in the immersive audio format.