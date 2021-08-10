The Beats Studio Buds earphones are seeing a notable discount across several retailers this week. You can get the accessory for $129.99, down from $149.99. This price is available at Verizon, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Beats Studio Buds launched in June 2021, featuring active noise cancelation, up to five hours of listening time per charge, "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C charging case. The earphones come in three colors, all of which are seeing the $20 off discount today: Black, Red, and White.

In another Beats-related sale, you can get the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $39.00, down from $49.99 on Amazon. Colors available include Beats Black, Flame Blue, Smoke Gray, and Yuzu Yellow. This is the lowest price we've seen the Beats Flex go so far in 2021.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.