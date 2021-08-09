Verizon is offering a wide selection of discounts on iPhones, Apple Watches, and select accessories at notable discounts this week, as part of its overall back to school sale event.

Starting with an older model iPhone, you can get the 64GB iPhone 11 at no cost with an eligible Unlimited plan and a new line of service. The iPhone 11 is available in six colors at this price, including Purple, Black, Green, White, Yellow, and Red.

If you'd prefer the latest models, Verizon's back to school sale is offering up to $800 off select smartphones with a trade-in. Additionally, if you switch to Verizon you can get up to $500 more off the price of the device. This sale covers the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as well as the newest Samsung Galaxy devices.

With all of these iPhone sales, you can get a combo deal with an Apple Watch as well. If you buy an eligible smartphone on a 24 monthly payment plan, you can get up to $150 worth of promo credit applied to an Apple Watch plan over 24 months. If you buy two Apple Watch models, you can get up to $250 in promo credit applied to your account over 24 months.

Lastly, Verizon is still discounting a collection of Apple accessories as we enter the new week, including the the new Siri Remote for $49.97, down from $59.00; and the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $239.19, down from $299.00. These two sales represent record low discounts for these accessories.

