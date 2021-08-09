Apple Seeking to Expand iOS 15 Beta Testers as Official Public Release Looms

Apple is encouraging as many users as it can to install the latest public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS, and watchOS 8.



In an email sent to users enrolled in its Beta Software Program, spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple told recipients they can "help shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think."

Apple is expected to release beta 5 of its new operating systems soon, and the company clearly wants as much feedback about the software as possible before it officially releases them to the public in September.

If you're interested in trying out the latest ‌iOS 15‌ public beta but aren't sure where to start, be sure to check out our how-to guide.