MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Everyday Briefcase and Magnetic Sleeve for Mac From Harber London

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Harber London to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Everyday Leather Briefcase and a matching Magnetic Envelope Sleeve for either the MacBook or the iPad.



Harber London makes a range of attractive, quality leather accessories designed for Apple devices, including multiple bag and briefcase options. The Everyday Briefcase is a sleek, high-quality bag that's ideal for carrying a Mac or an iPad.



Priced at GBP289.00 (~$400), the Everyday Briefcase can fit a 13 to 16-inch laptop or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard attached, so it's ideal for all of Apple's Mac and ‌iPad‌ offerings. There are two sizes. The medium version has a 5.6L capacity, while the larger version has a 7.5L capacity.



The Everyday Briefcase is constructed from a full grain leather and handmade in Spain, with color options that include tan, deep brown, and black. Given the nature of the material, the Everyday Briefcase will age with a unique patina over time, and it will look even more refined with use.



Inside the Everyday Briefcase, there's a specially padded laptop compartment with double padding to keep a Mac or an ‌iPad‌ safe from bumps and scratches. In addition to the laptop compartment, there's a dedicated charger pocket, slots for cords, chargers, and pens, and more, plus pockets for notebooks, and a carry strap with a custom made buckle. There's also a bonus magnetic keychain that lets you dock your keys inside your bag and then take them out again when they're needed.



To go along with the Everyday Briefcase, Harber London is offering one of its Magnetic Envelope Sleeves, available for both Apple's MacBooks and Apple's iPads. There are sleeves sized to fit the full range of Mac notebooks and all of the modern ‌iPad‌ options.



At GBP89.00 (~$124), the Magnetic Envelope Sleeve is an ideal solution for protecting an ‌iPad‌ or Mac when the device is inside of another bag or when being carried. The Envelope Sleeves come in tan and black colors to match the Everyday Briefcase, and are made from a dense and soft protective wool material with a leather topper. There's a built-in charge through system for charging a device while it's inside the sleeve, and the name comes from the magnetic flap that keeps everything locked in place when you're on the go.



We have one Everyday Briefcase and one Magnetic Envelope Sleeve available for a lucky MacRumors reader. The winner will be able to choose the size of the briefcase and their preferred sleeve, as well as their favorite color option.

To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (July 30) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 6. The winner will be chosen randomly on August 6 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.