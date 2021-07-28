Today we're tracking a collection of Amazon discounts on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021. The majority of these sales represent a match of previous record low prices for each tablet.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals start with three versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro, including two Wi-Fi models and one cellular device. All tablets listed below are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these iPad Pros, with the exception of the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which is a second-best price.



There are just two 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets on sale this week, and one is seeing a stock delay. For this model - the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet - you'll see an estimated delivery in about two weeks on August 10, at the time of writing. You can still lock in this sale price today and Amazon will ship the iPad Pro when it's available.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.