Maps in iOS 15 Now Factors Weather Warnings into Suggested Routes

With each iteration, Apple Maps has been getting better at highlighting current traffic incidents and conditions like road closures so you know what to expect on suggested routes. And it looks like as of iOS 15 Beta 3, Maps will now factor weather warnings into your car journeys, too.

Image credit: ChrisSDreiling

First spotted by Redditor ChrisSDreiling , the latest version of Maps will alert drivers to known flash floods on routes, and offer alternative suggestions that avoid roads on which the flood warning applies.

With extreme weather events often happening suddenly and without warning, this feature should come as a welcome development, and it'll be interesting to see what other weather event warnings Maps is able to draw on – and in what regions – to ensure that drivers get to where they're going safely.

