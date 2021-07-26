Anker has started the week with a new collection of discounts on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, and other popular charging accessories. This also includes markdowns on a pair of Eufy branded robot vacuums. The sales will be found on Amazon and coupon codes are not needed this time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Anker accessories, you'll find discounts on the PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger (available from $15.29), the PowerPort Atom USB-C Wall Charger (available from $31.99), and the PowerPort USB-C Charger ($23.99). These sales will last through Sunday, August 1, so you have the rest of the week to take advantage of the savings.

Anker

Eufy

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.