Verizon today is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $103.99, down from $129.00. Although the Verizon website displays the accessory at a price of $109.99, once you head to checkout you'll see the $103.99 sale price applied automatically in your cart.

This sale is offering a second-best price for the Apple Pencil 2, and it's a match of the previous best price seen on the accessory earlier in 2021. We very rarely see the Apple Pencil 2 dip below this sale price, so if you've been on the hunt for one at a discount, now's a great time to buy.

