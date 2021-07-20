Apple reseller Expercom is holding a new sale event this week, which includes solid discounts on iPhone 12 models, 24-inch iMacs, 2021 iPad Pros, wireless charging accessories, and more.

Starting with iPhones, Expercom is offering up to $155 off unlocked versions of the iPhone 12 family. This includes the 64GB iPhone 12 mini for $625 ($104 off) and the 64GB iPhone 12 for $724 ($105 off). You can also save on 128GB and 256GB models, in multiple colors.

You can also save on one iPhone 12 Pro Max model: the 128GB Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max on sale for $1,204 ($75 off). Unlike the cheaper models, this is the only model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that is on sale, and there are no iPhone 12 Pro devices being discounted this week on Expercom.



For iMacs, you'll find ongoing lowest ever prices on the new 24-inch M1 iMac models in every color. This means you can get the 256GB/7-core GPU 24-inch iMac for $1,233 ($66 off) and the 256GB/8-core GPU 24-inch iMac for $1,423 ($76 off). Both of these sales are beating Amazon's previous discounts by $15-$25.

Additionally, Expercom has straight cash discounts on a wide variety of 2021 iPad Pro models, in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. We've seen a few of these devices discounted on Amazon and other retailers this year, but Expercom still has the largest collection of sales for these models. One standout is the 128GB 11-inch tablet at $750 ($49 off).



As a quick final mention, you can also get Belkin's Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe for $119 right now on Expercom, down from an original price of $149. We've yet to track a steep discount on this new MagSafe accessory, and this sale is beating the current price at Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy.

