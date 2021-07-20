Apple Pay Now Available for Mir Cardholders in Russia

Customers using cards with the Russian payment system "Mir" now have access to using their cards with Apple Pay, the Russian News Agency reports, citing a press release.



The Mir payment system is Russia's national payment system, with cards being accepted in 11 countries. The payment system has 270 banks as participants, with 150 banks issuing Mir cards. Apple Pay support came to Mir cardholders for customers of several banks, according to the agency.



Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Promsvyazbank, Pochta Bank, Center-Invest Bank, and Primsotsbank were the first banks to provide their Mir cards clients with ‌Apple Pay‌, General Director of the payment system Vladimir Komlev said.

‌Apple Pay‌ first launched in Russia in October of 2016 and has since expanded to more countries and supporting banks.