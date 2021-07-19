Amazon is offering up to $59 in savings on Apple's AirPods this week, including the regular model and the AirPods Pro. If you're shopping for the AirPods Pro, you can get these for $189.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price is beating the typical Amazon sale by $7, and it's the best sale currently available at a major Apple reseller online this week. This is also the most common sale that we've tracked on the AirPods Pro in 2021, typically seen at both Woot and on Amazon.

For the lower-cost model, Amazon has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99, down from $159.00. We've seen this model drop to $109 in the past, but this is another example of rare sales that haven't reemerged very often since their popularity earlier in 2021.

Lastly, the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is marked down to $149.99, from $199.00. Similar to the previous sale, this is a solid second-best option given that we haven't seen any steeper discounts on this model of AirPods since early 2021.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.