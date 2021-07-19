Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming one week after the release of the first RC version.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 introduces an update to the Podcasts app that allows the Podcasts Library tab to show all shows or only followed shows. It also addresses an issue that could cause music not to update play count and last played date in the library, and a bug that caused smart cards not to work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip.