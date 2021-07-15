ZAGG today is hosting a 25 percent off sitewide sale across its entire website, which includes the brands Mophie, Invisible Shield, gear4, and Halo. This event will only last today, so you have until later tonight to snag 25 percent off ZAGG's best accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with ZAGG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to Mophie products, this includes wireless chargers, power banks, and battery cases. The 25 percent off discount will be applied automatically at the checkout screen, so you won't need any kind of coupon code to access the new sale. This will exclude items that are already marked down, and you can only get 25 percent off up to three items on ZAGG.

You can save big on Mophie's 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat, discounted to $112.46 during the sale, down from $149.95. Mophie also sells a UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charger, priced at $59.96, down from $79.95.



There are also a variety of power banks on sale at Mophie, including the new Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, which is compatible with iPhone 12 MagSafe and is down to $37.46, from $49.95. There are regular portable batteries as well, including the Powerstation XXL ($44.96), Powerstation Plus ($59.96), and more.

There are plenty of other accessories on sale during this event, including car mounts, Apple Watch chargers, iPhone battery cases, screen protectors, and audio equipment. You can head to ZAGG's website to browse the full sale across all of its brands before the sale ends later today.