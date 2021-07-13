Amazon today has Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro for $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model, and it's only available at Amazon.

It's also only available in the Space Gray color option. The tablet is in stock and sold by Amazon, so if you have Prime shipping you can get the iPad Pro delivered as fast as this Thursday in the United States.

The newest iPad Pro has Apple's M1 chip, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, a TrueDepth camera system, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

