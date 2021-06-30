Apple Releases Revised Versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Second Betas

Apple today seeded a new version of the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a week after Apple released the initial second betas.



Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air.

he new iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ beta updates are labeled as beta 2 and are available to developers who previously installed the second beta. It is not clear why Apple has released an updated version of the software, but it may fix critical bugs. The new beta has a build number of 19A5281j, up from the original build number of 19A5281h.

iOS 15 is a major update that introduces new features for FaceTime, tools for reducing distractions, updated notifications, and privacy enhancements. ‌FaceTime‌ supports SharePlay for watching TV, listening to music, or screen sharing with friends, while a Shared with You feature keeps track of the songs, website links, pictures, and more that friends send you.

Focus is designed to help keep you on task by cutting out notifications you don't want while you're busy, and there's a new notifications summary feature that prevents you from being inundated with unimportant notifications throughout the day.

Safari has a redesigned look with a compact tab bar that's located at the bottom of the screen, plus Tab Groups let users save open tabs for later. Maps has a new zoomed out globe view and a new 3D view in select cities, plus there's more road detail and an AR-based walking direction feature.

The Wallet app will support IDs and more kinds of keys in ‌iOS 15‌, and Photos gains updates to Memories and a new Live Text feature that uses on-device intelligence to recognize the text in an image, making it searchable and copyable. Spotlight is better than ever, and processing for Siri requests is now done directly on device.

There are a ton of other new features available in iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌, with full details available in our roundup.