Anker's newest collection of discounts is focusing on surge protectors, with prices starting at just $11.89 for Anker's PowerExtend USB Mini. This accessory houses two USB-A ports and two AC outlets in a small 3-inch by 1-inch frame.

There are plenty of other charging options on sale as well, including full-sized surge protectors. You can get the PowerPort Strip Surge Protector for $24.99, with access to three USB-A ports and 12 AC outlets.

You can find all Anker items on sale this week below. These devices will remain on sale through July 4. In addition to the surge protector accessories, you can also save on Anker's SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker this week.



