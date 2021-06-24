Tim Cook Attends Grand Opening of Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles

Apple today celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were both in attendance for the occasion.



Other notable individuals in attendance included YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik (iJustine), who shared the photos above, and Brian Tong.

As usual, Cook posed for photos with attendees and celebrated alongside retail employees as the first customers entered the store.

Tim Cook makes an appearance at Apple's new store opening in Los Angeles — take a look: pic.twitter.com/DwuEUPZGFO — CNBC (@CNBC) June 24, 2021

Apple Tower Theatre is one of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date. Apple said it collaborated with leading preservationists, restoration artists, and the City of Los Angeles to thoughtfully preserve and restore the theater, which was designed in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect S. Charles Lee.

Apple Tower Theatre will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.