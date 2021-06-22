Video: Sony's New WF-1000XM4 Earbuds vs. Apple's AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are the flagship earbuds in the company's lineup, but there are plenty of other third-party truly wireless earbuds out there on the market. Sony is one of the main contenders in the space, so MacRumors videographer Dan took a look at the brand-new WF-1000XM4 earbuds to see how they stack up.

The awkwardly named WF-1000XM4 buds are priced at $279, just a bit higher than the ‌AirPods Pro‌ at $249, although we've been regularly seeing discounted pricing on ‌AirPods Pro‌ in the $200 range (including $189.99 for Prime Day ), so that's one factor in favor of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, at least for now.

When it comes to performance, the XM4s offer solid audio quality that can be tweaked to find the perfect balance using Sony's Headphones Connect app for iOS and Android, something Apple doesn't offer. The XM4s also offer excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), but ‌AirPods Pro‌ also perform well in that regard.

While fit is a very personal aspect, Dan found that both sets of earbuds fit well for him, with the XM4s offering a very snug fit that seals well in the ear while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ might be a bit more comfortable over the long term.

Both sets of earbuds are strong performers overall, but where the ‌AirPods Pro‌ really set themselves apart for Apple users is the H1 chip and the capabilities it brings. Instant pairing and automatic switching across devices are very convenient, and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ deliver several other Apple-specific features like Find My integration and audio sharing for connecting multiple sets of earphones to one device simultaneously.

Check out Dan's video for his full thoughts on these aspects and more when it comes to comparing the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the new Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.