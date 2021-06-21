TrendForce: iPhone 13 Lineup Will Remain Limited to Maximum 512GB of Storage

Apple will likely unveil its next-generation "iPhone 12s" or "iPhone 13" lineup in around two to three months from now, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices.



A summary of TrendForce's expectations:

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in September, including a mini model, a standard model, and two Pro models. September is the usual month for Apple to unveil new iPhones, but the iPhone 12 lineup was announced in October last year due to reported COVID-19-related production delays.

The new iPhones will have a smaller notch above the display, but will otherwise have a similar outward design as iPhone 12 models.

The devices will be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

All four iPhones will be equipped with OLED displays, while the two Pro models will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother content.

The new iPhones will have the same storage capacity options as their iPhone 12 counterparts. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models are available with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage, while 12 Pro models have a 512GB option.

The rear camera system on all four iPhones will be equipped with sensor-shift image stabilization, a feature that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the new Pro models, the Ultra Wide lens will gain autofocus.

The LiDAR Scanner will remain limited to the Pro models.

With the pandemic showing signs of easing in the United States and Europe, TrendForce forecasted that annual iPhone production for 2021 will grow by around 12.3% on a year-over-year basis to 223 million units. The research firm believes the "iPhone 12s" lineup will account for nearly 40% of that total production volume.