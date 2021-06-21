In an ongoing effort to highlight the best Prime Day deals on Apple products, in this post we're spotlighting Amazon's current record low deal on the 2020 iPad Air. The 64GB Wi-Fi model of the iPad Air is available for $519.99, down from $599.00, and it's available in four colors at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad Air, coming in nearly $20 below the previous record low price. In addition to this entry level iPad Air, Amazon is providing steep discounts across the tablet lineup, which we've rounded up below.



