Today we're seeing the first straight cash discount on the 2021 Apple TV 4K, with $9 in savings on both the 32GB and 64GB models. Starting with the 32GB Apple TV 4K, you can get this model for $169.98, down from $179.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.99, down from $199.00. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.

Lastly is the 32GB Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote for $144.98, down from $149.00. This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device, but now it's bundled with the revamped Siri Remote.

Across the board, these are now the best prices we've ever tracked for the new 2021 Apple TV models. Although the most you'll save is $9, Amazon's sales are worth checking out if you're in the market for the Apple TV right now, especially with free Prime shipping.

You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.