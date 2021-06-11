macOS Monterey to Offer Smoother Gameplay With Support for Adaptive-Sync Displays on Newer Macs

by

As part of WWDC this week, Apple revealed that newer Macs will be gaining support for Adaptive-Sync external displays with variable refresh rates in macOS Monterey.

macos monterey adaptive sync displays
Apple says Adaptive-Sync displays will be supported on any Mac with Apple silicon, like the M1 chip, as well as "many" recent Intel-based Macs. When a supported Adaptive-Sync display is connected to a compatible Mac, users will be able to enable Adaptive-Sync mode by selecting a new variable refresh rate option in System Preferences > Displays.

Adaptive-Sync is a feature of the DisplayPort 1.2a specification, and it serves as the foundation of popular variable refresh rate display technologies like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, which will now be supported on newer Macs.

Macs gaining support for Adaptive-Sync displays will be particularly beneficial to gamers, as these displays can actively adjust their refresh rate to match a game's frame rate, providing smoother, lower-latency gameplay. Apps or games must be running in full-screen mode on macOS Monterey for Adaptive-Sync mode to function, according to Apple.

macOS Monterey is available now in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July. The software update will be released in the fall.

