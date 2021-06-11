macOS Monterey to Offer Smoother Gameplay With Support for Adaptive-Sync Displays on Newer Macs
As part of WWDC this week, Apple revealed that newer Macs will be gaining support for Adaptive-Sync external displays with variable refresh rates in macOS Monterey.
Apple says Adaptive-Sync displays will be supported on any Mac with Apple silicon, like the M1 chip, as well as "many" recent Intel-based Macs. When a supported Adaptive-Sync display is connected to a compatible Mac, users will be able to enable Adaptive-Sync mode by selecting a new variable refresh rate option in System Preferences > Displays.
Adaptive-Sync is a feature of the DisplayPort 1.2a specification, and it serves as the foundation of popular variable refresh rate display technologies like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, which will now be supported on newer Macs.
Macs gaining support for Adaptive-Sync displays will be particularly beneficial to gamers, as these displays can actively adjust their refresh rate to match a game's frame rate, providing smoother, lower-latency gameplay. Apps or games must be running in full-screen mode on macOS Monterey for Adaptive-Sync mode to function, according to Apple.
macOS Monterey is available now in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July. The software update will be released in the fall.
Top Rated Comments
And you just lost the ability to install Windows on an M1 Chip Machine. Thats where all the games are at.
The M1 is mediocre with gtx 1060 like performance.
This is only worth it if we get AAA games and an M1x with like 3070-3080 performance.
Probably better off to buy a PS5 if I could find one lol.
this will make for a great angry birds experience though!