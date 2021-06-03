Google's New Wire-Free Pixel Buds A-Series Are $60 Cheaper Than AirPods

by

Google today introduced its latest wire-free earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, which at $99, are $60 cheaper than the standard AirPods and $100 cheaper than the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case.

google pixel buds a series
The Pixel Buds A-Series are the most affordable Pixel Buds Google has released to date, and they offer the same sound quality as prior versions of the Pixel Buds. Reviews have corroborated Google's claims on sound quality, suggesting they sound the same as the 2020 Pixel Buds.

Google has also updated the design of the Pixel Buds A-Series to create a good seal in the ears while ensuring a comfortable fit. Google says they've been designed with a "gentle seal" and a spatial vent to reduce in-ear pressure.

There's no noise cancellation as in the AirPods Pro, but Google has added an Adaptive Sound function that increases or decreases the volume of the headphones based on your surroundings.

For calls, there are beamforming microphones to focus on voice and reduce outside noise, and there's built-in Google Assistant connectivity with real-time language translation and other "Hey Google" features.

Pixel Buds A-Series come in white and dark olive and feature up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the included charging case, which is similar to the ‌AirPods‌ battery life. They're IPX4 water resistant and Google says they can be worn during a sweaty workout or in the rain.

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series likely won't be as appealing to most iPhone users as ‌AirPods‌ because ‌AirPods‌ have a lot of built-in integrations that are missing with Pixel Buds, but the significant price drop could perhaps inspire Apple to make its own earbuds more affordable in the future to compete.

Pixel Buds A-Series are available for preorder in the United States and Canada and will be arriving to customers starting on June 17.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel Buds

Top Rated Comments

iDento Avatar
iDento
9 minutes ago at 09:36 am
In my opinion, 99$ is the right price for the AirPods too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jprmercado Avatar
jprmercado
6 minutes ago at 09:39 am
The catch is that they send your earwax information to Google. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gccumber Avatar
gccumber
7 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Now with 100% more tracking! But seriously, these look okay to me, how do they sound I wonder... (I have not used any pixel buds)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
5 minutes ago at 09:40 am
I couldn’t care less about what Google does with it’s products..

But I just LOVE how their buds charger looks almost identical to Apples Airpods charger.

Google and all these trash companies, literally hang off Apples every design move?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jakewilk Avatar
Jakewilk
1 minute ago at 09:45 am
Why mention the price diference when compared to the wireless charging case airpods if these don’t have a wireless charging case?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

