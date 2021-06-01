Apple Developer App Gains Lab Signups, Session Info, and New Stickers Ahead of WWDC Keynote

by

Apple is continuing to prepare for the WWDC keynote thats set to take place on Monday, June 7, and has today updated its Developer app with new features ahead of the event.

apple developer app stickers
The update adds details on all of the pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, and coding and design challenges available as part of WWDC 2021, plus it introduces sign ups for the ‌WWDC 2021‌ labs.

There are also a series of new stickers available for developers to use in the Messages app. From Apple's release notes:

- Explore all WWDC21 has to offer, including pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.
- You can sign up for labs at WWDC21 from directly inside the Developer app, as well as receive notifications about your upcoming appointments.
- Check out all-new stickers for WWDC21.
- We've fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and it is the iPhone and iPad hub for all WWDC developer content.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2021
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
22 minutes ago at 11:54 am
I think Apple might be pushing the diversity theme a notch too far, wont you think?

By looking at their materials you would think the developer community is made up wholly by Palm Springs Dinah Shore attendants.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
12 minutes ago at 12:03 pm

So, to attend, I need a paid developer account?
Apparently no, not a 'paid' account. Membership is required for a lab appointment, and/or digital lounge access. Awesome!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

wwdc 2021 details

WWDC is One Week Away: Five Steps to Get Ready

Monday May 31, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
We're just one week away from WWDC 2021, which kicks off next Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 11. Apple's annual developers conference will be an all-digital affair for the second year in a row due to public health measures, but it will still be an exciting week, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15 and other new software updates. Ahead of WWDC, we've put together five steps to...
Read Full Article102 comments
wwdc 2021 details

Apple Shares WWDC 2021 Schedule, Keynote Takes Place June 7 at 10:00 a.m PT

Monday May 24, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple today officially announced the lineup for its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, which will kick off with the traditional keynote at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 7. The keynote will be streamed directly from Apple Park. Developers and Apple users will be able to watch on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The ...
Read Full Article89 comments
Apple wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for...
Read Full Article185 comments
apple developer app banner

Apple Revamps Developer App Alongside WWDC 2021 Announcement

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:27 am PDT by
Just moments after announcing that WWDC 2021 will be held digitally from June 7-11, Apple has updated its Developer app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, making it easier to discover content such as articles, videos, and WWDC content. "We've made improvements to the look and feel of the Developer app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac to help you enjoy articles, videos, news and announcements,...
Read Full Article12 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Building Developer Center at Apple Park Campus

Monday May 17, 2021 12:24 pm PDT by
Apple is working to build a dedicated Developer Center on its Apple Park campus, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said today during his testimony in the ongoing Epic v. Apple trial. Schiller did not provide additional detail on the Developer Center, and it has not previously been announced by Apple, so little information is available at this time. In the past, Apple had Developer Compatibility...
Read Full Article15 comments
wwdc 2020 full stream ahead

Digital WWDC 2021 Event Expected as Comic Con, E3 and Anime Expo Cancel In-Person Plans

Wednesday March 3, 2021 1:59 pm PST by
With the world largely shut down in June 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple held its 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference digitally for the first time, allowing developers from all over the world to attend for free. Apple's digital WWDC was a success, with the company offering online labs, developer sessions, and more, and the digital format continued for the rest of Apple's 2020...
Read Full Article46 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article23 comments
wwdc 2021 roundup header

Apple Improves Developers Forum Ahead of WWDC

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:22 am PDT by
Ahead of the second all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference kicking off on June 7, Apple today updated its Developers Forum with several new features that aim to make it easier for developers to filter different tags and keep up-to-date on topics that they care about. Before last year's WWDC, Apple redesigned the forum completely, updating its design and adding broad new capabilities....
Read Full Article32 comments
apple wwdc app developer academy global stats

Apple Further Expands Developer Academy Program With First Detroit Applications Opening This Week

Wednesday May 12, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple today released an update on the progress of the Apple Developer Academy program, ahead of applications for the new Detroit site opening this week. The Apple Developer Academy sets out to provide enrolled students with app development training and entrepreneurial skills. Apple offers two different training programs: 30-day foundation courses that cover specific topics, such as an...
Read Full Article0 comments
Top Stories 61 Feature

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro at WWDC?, iOS 14.6 Released, AirPods Rumors

Saturday May 29, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and that means rumors are starting to ramp up including the possibility that we might see the long-rumored MacBook Pro redesign at the keynote. This week also saw rumors about future updates to the AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as a redesigned Mac mini. In other news, Apple has released iOS 14.6 with new features like Apple Card Family and podcast...
Read Full Article20 comments