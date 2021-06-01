Apple Developer App Gains Lab Signups, Session Info, and New Stickers Ahead of WWDC Keynote

Apple is continuing to prepare for the WWDC keynote thats set to take place on Monday, June 7, and has today updated its Developer app with new features ahead of the event.



The update adds details on all of the pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, and coding and design challenges available as part of WWDC 2021, plus it introduces sign ups for the ‌WWDC 2021‌ labs.

There are also a series of new stickers available for developers to use in the Messages app. From Apple's release notes:

- Explore all WWDC21 has to offer, including pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.

- You can sign up for labs at WWDC21 from directly inside the Developer app, as well as receive notifications about your upcoming appointments.

- Check out all-new stickers for WWDC21.

- We've fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and it is the iPhone and iPad hub for all WWDC developer content.