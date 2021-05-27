Gmail to Let Users Save Image Attachments Directly to Google Photos

Google is adding a new "Save to Photos" button to Gmail that, when pressed, automatically saves emailed picture attachments to Google ‌Photos‌.



The new feature means Gmail users will no longer have to download photo attachments from messages in order to manually back them up to Google ‌Photos‌.

The "Save to ‌Photos‌" option will go alongside the existing "Add to Drive" button that appears when you view an email attachment in your browser. Note that the new feature will only available for JPEG attachments to begin with.

Google says the change is being rolled out over the next couple of weeks to all users with a personal Gmail account, as well as users of Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business.



The feature comes ahead of the cutoff date when Google ‌Photos‌ stops offering free unlimited storage for uploaded pictures.

Google ‌Photos‌ has always offered free unlimited storage for uploading images at a reduced yet good enough quality for most users. From June 1, however, all photos and videos uploaded to Google accounts will count against users' cloud storage.