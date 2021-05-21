Amazon to Shut Down Prime Now App and Move Two-Hour Deliveries into Main App

by

Amazon has announced plans to discontinue its Prime Now delivery app and website by the end of the year. In a blog post, the company said it will fold its quick delivery options into the main Amazon app and website, a shift that has already occurred in India, Japan, and Singapore.

amazon prime now

Prime Now has become a customer favorite, attracting millions of Prime members around the world with ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores. To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location. Whether it's two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell's in Seattle, Morrisons in Leeds, or Monoprix in Paris, Prime members will find what they need alongside the millions of items available on Amazon. Now that the Prime Now experience has a new home on Amazon, we will retire the Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year.

In the U.S., Amazon began making two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market available on Amazon in 2019. The company says third-party partners and local stores around the world will be moved onto the main Amazon service by the end of 2021.


The change is part of a wider move to consolidate the company's many grocery services into the main Amazon platform. Amazon in January announced it would be discontinuing its separate Amazon Pantry service and shifting the household goods and grocery services covered by the brand into its main app and website.

