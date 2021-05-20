Verizon has the first discount that we've tracked on the brand new Siri Remote, priced at $49.97, down from $59.00. The Siri Remote launches tomorrow, and Verizon is offering free two-day shipping for shoppers in the United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska).

After you add the Siri Remote to your cart, Verizon's website will indicate a costly shipping estimate. To see free shipping, enter your address and click "update." Verizon's cart will then show a few shipping methods, which will include a few free options.

There are a lot of changes to the new Siri Remote, now featuring a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons. The clickpad also supports touch gestures, with the outer ring supporting a circular "jog" gesture that Apple says will help you find the exact spot you're looking for in a video.

The Siri Remote is larger than the prior version and it includes a dedicated power button that controls a TV's power. It also includes volume buttons, a mute button, an option for pausing and fast forwarding, and a menu button. Additionally, there's a side button for activating Siri.

The new version of the Siri Remote is compatible with the previous generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. This makes it perfect for anyone who has a 2017 Apple TV model and doesn't feel the need to purchase the new model, but still wants the upgraded Siri Remote.