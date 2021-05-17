Woot today reintroduced its popular sale on Apple's AirPods Pro, marking down the headphones to $189.99, from $249.00. Woot's sale has been the most consistent around online this year, and is currently beating prices seen at Amazon and other retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Woot is selling the AirPods Pro in new condition, and they come with a one year Apple warranty. AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

