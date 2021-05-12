Find My Network Exploited to Send Messages

by

An exploit allows messages and additional data to be sent across Apple's Find My network, according to the findings of a security researcher.

apple findmy network feature
Security researcher Fabian Bräunlein has found a way to leverage Apple's ‌Find My‌ network to function as a generic data transfer mechanism, allowing non-internet-connected devices to upload arbitrary data by using nearby Apple devices to upload the data for them.

The ‌Find My‌ network uses the entire base of active iOS devices to act as nodes to transfer location data. Bräunlein explained in an extensive blog post that it is possible to emulate the way in which an AirTag connects to the ‌Find My‌ network and broadcasts its location. The AirTag sends its location via an encrypted broadcast, so when this data is replaced with a message, it is concealed by the broadcast's encryption.

find my network message exploit
Bräunlein's practical demonstration showed how short strings of text could be sent from a microcontroller running custom firmware over the ‌Find My‌ network. The text was received via a custom Mac app to decode and display the uploaded data.

It is not immediately clear if this ‌Find My‌ network exploit could be used maliciously or what useful purposes it may serve. Nonetheless, it seems that it could be difficult for Apple to prevent this unintended use due to the privacy-focused and end-to-end encrypted nature of the system.

For more information, see Bräunlein's full blog post, which explains in detail the entire technical process behind passing arbitrary data through the ‌Find My‌ network.

Top Rated Comments

The Barron Avatar
The Barron
12 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Ok, Apple! Time to get on this and plug the holes & issue a firmware update P R O N T O !
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
7 minutes ago at 08:24 am
This could be used for some kind of Denial of Service Attack, couldn't it?

You set up a server that's just spamming the Find My network, then all the Apple devices are constantly bouncing these spam messages around. They may end up drowning out legitimate Find My network messages.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zepfhyr Avatar
zepfhyr
5 minutes ago at 08:25 am
The first thought that comes to mind is someone installing a compromised IoT device that gains legitimate access to their network and then uses the Find My network to funnel data out of the network, bypassing any firewall rules that prevent the IoT device from communicating with the Internet at large.

It's the type of thing you'd see in a heist or spy movie to try and snag someone's password.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

