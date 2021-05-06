We're partnering up with Nomad again this week to offer our readers a chance to save 20 percent on most full-priced products across Nomad's entire website, using the code MACRUMORS. This sitewide sale will last through Sunday, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you haven't shopped on Nomad before, the company is well-known for selling high-quality products that protect and accessorize the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. Nomad also sells Lightning and USB-C cables, leather wallets, keychains, and more. Our code is compatible with most of Nomad's full-priced products, but won't work with new releases like the Base Station Mini.

Below we've rounded up a small collection of Nomad products that you can purchase at a discount with our exclusive code, but remember that the new code applies to Nomad's entire website. When you're shopping, just remember that the MACRUMORS code only works on full-priced items and not on anything already marked down.



Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.