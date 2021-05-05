Deals on the previous generation 2020 iPad Pro models continue to appear in the wake of the latest 2021 tablets, and today Amazon is offering even steeper price cuts on a few models. Below you can find the full list of 2020 iPad Pro discounts, and we're highlighting a few particularly notable sales.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, Amazon has the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $949.99, down from $1,099.00. This is Amazon's strongest current discount on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, and it's a price that you'll see at the checkout screen after a coupon code worth $49.01 is applied.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon is offering the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet for $899.99, down from $1,099.00, representing a new all-time low price that we've ever tracked for this version of the iPad Pro. Similar to the previous sale, you won't see this price until you head to the checkout screen, and there Amazon will automatically apply a $100 off coupon.

11-Inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 256GB - $799.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $799.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $949.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest price)

- $949.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off)

- $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off) Cellular 128GB - $844.00 at Amazon ($105 off, lowest price)

- $844.00 at Amazon ($105 off, lowest price) Cellular 512GB - $1,149.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest price) 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 128GB - $897.92 at Amazon ($101 off, lowest price)

- $897.92 at Amazon ($101 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $899.99 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price)

- $899.99 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,099.00 at Amazon ($200 off)

- $1,099.00 at Amazon ($200 off) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,299.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price)

- $1,299.00 at Amazon ($200 off, lowest price) Cellular 128GB - $1,049.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest price)

- $1,049.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,149.00 at Amazon ($99 off) Cellular 512GB - $1,299.00 at Amazon ($150 off)

- $1,299.00 at Amazon ($150 off) Cellular 1TB - $1,499.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)

There are numerous differences between the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro models, so if you're unsure which generation you should buy, head to our iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2021 Buyer's Guide

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.