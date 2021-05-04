Hunter Fan Company Expanding Lineup of HomeKit-Enabled Ceiling Fans

Hunter Fan Company today announced it is expanding its SIMPLEconnect collection of Wi-Fi-enabled ceiling fans, all of which feature HomeKit support for controlling the fans with Apple's Home app or Siri voice commands.



The company's new Aerodyne fan pictured above is said to offer 20 percent higher airflow velocity than leading competitors. The 52-inch fan is equipped with an LED light and is available in Matte Black or Matte Silver for $179.99 at HunterFan.com.

In addition, the Hunter Fan Company plans to release a new Stylus fan later this year, but no details were provided. This will expand Hunter Fan Company's lineup of Wi-Fi-enabled fans to 15 models, including the Aerodyne, Signal, Symphony, Romulus, Radeon, Advocate, Apache, and more, many of which can be found at home improvement stores.

The new ceiling fans are also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Hunter Fan Company's SIMPLEconnect app.