Hunter Fan Company Expanding Lineup of HomeKit-Enabled Ceiling Fans

by

Hunter Fan Company today announced it is expanding its SIMPLEconnect collection of Wi-Fi-enabled ceiling fans, all of which feature HomeKit support for controlling the fans with Apple's Home app or Siri voice commands.

hunter fan feature purple
The company's new Aerodyne fan pictured above is said to offer 20 percent higher airflow velocity than leading competitors. The 52-inch fan is equipped with an LED light and is available in Matte Black or Matte Silver for $179.99 at HunterFan.com.

In addition, the Hunter Fan Company plans to release a new Stylus fan later this year, but no details were provided. This will expand Hunter Fan Company's lineup of Wi-Fi-enabled fans to 15 models, including the Aerodyne, Signal, Symphony, Romulus, Radeon, Advocate, Apache, and more, many of which can be found at home improvement stores.

The new ceiling fans are also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Hunter Fan Company's SIMPLEconnect app.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Hunter Fan Company

Top Rated Comments

apple_iBoy Avatar
apple_iBoy
3 hours ago at 11:19 am
I wish there were Homekit support for our Big Ass Fan.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Press22 Avatar
Press22
3 hours ago at 11:31 am
I'm a big fan of this. :cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewsipes Avatar
andrewsipes
3 hours ago at 11:39 am

I think it's great that more devices are working across Apple, Google, and Amazon but, can we stop trying to make everything smart? You still need to have the switch on for it to work. I get that if it's a voice command to change the direction, turn off the light or fan, etc but I strongly believe the solution is having smart light switches not smart products.

Like sure, make products semi-smart but let me turn them on and off from a switch. It's why I refuse to buy into Hue bulbs. Hue lamps, sure but the bulbs are stupid.
I think you would be pleased with some of Lutron's Caseta offerings. The switch is the "smart" part, and it can work with standard dimmable light bulbs and variable speed fans. No batteries to replace, no Wi-Fi passwords to put in for each device, etc. Average users can still operate the wall controls (they don't need a smart device).

Costly, but I think it achieves the experience you are looking for.

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Braderunner Avatar
Braderunner
3 hours ago at 11:12 am
I’m liking the one in the picture! :p
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
qCzar Avatar
qCzar
3 hours ago at 11:27 am
I think it's great that more devices are working across Apple, Google, and Amazon but, can we stop trying to make everything smart? You still need to have the switch on for it to work. I get that if it's a voice command to change the direction, turn off the light or fan, etc but I strongly believe the solution is having smart light switches not smart products.

Like sure, make products semi-smart but let me turn them on and off from a switch. It's why I refuse to buy into Hue bulbs. Hue lamps, sure but the bulbs are stupid.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Knosrac Avatar
Knosrac
2 hours ago at 12:28 pm

Anyone have experience with these? Are they worthwhile? I have 5 ceiling fans in my house Id like to slowly replace with homekit enabled ones.
I've got one from a few years ago.

Pros:
- Responsive
- Good Air Flow
- Light is bright

Cons:
- No dimming support
- Every 6 months or so it stops responding and I need to power off the fan for a minute before turning it back on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
