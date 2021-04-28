Netflix Launches New 'Play Something' Shuffle Feature

Netflix today announced the launch of a new "Play Something" option that's designed to play content on the streaming service based on user habits.

There are times when we just don't want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We've all been there. Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That's why we've created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch.

The feature gives people who log into Netflix and aren't sure what they want to view an option to get to content quickly without endless scrolling.

Netflix says that Play Something will offer a new series or film that's similar to something you've watched before, an episode or film you've seen but might want to watch again if it's been a long time, a series or film on your watch list, or an episode from a show that you've started but haven't finished.

Play Something can be accessed from the login screen when you're choosing a profile, from the main home screen, or from the navigation menu.

Netflix has been testing this feature with some users for the last several months, but it is now rolling out to everyone.