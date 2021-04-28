Apple's Wearables Category Sets Quarterly Revenue Record of $7.8 Billion in Q2 2021

Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories category reached record revenue numbers in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 (first calendar quarter), hitting $7.8 billion, up from the $6.3 billion it earned in the year-ago quarter.



Wearables, Home, and Accessories growth revenue was up a total of 25 percent combined. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that wearables growth was up thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch continues to be popular with those new to the device, and during the quarter, 75 percent of people who purchased an Apple Watch had not owned one before.

Going forward, Apple expects the new second-generation Apple TV 4K and AirTag to drive Wearables, Home, and Accessories growth. Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple is "excited about the future of this category.