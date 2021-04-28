Apple's Mac Revenue Up 70% in Q2 2021, iPad Revenue Up Almost 79%

As people continue to work and learn from home, Macs and iPads are selling in record numbers, according to Apple's latest earnings report for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 (first calendar quarter).



Apple's Mac category brought in $9.1 billion in revenue, up from $5.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. As for iPads, Apple saw iPad revenue of $7.8 billion, up from $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. The ‌iPad‌ saw its highest March quarter revenue record in nearly a decade, and the last three quarters have marked the best Mac sales ever.

The second fiscal quarter of 2021 covers sales of the new Mac and ‌iPad‌ devices, covering sales of the impressive new M1 Mac machines that include the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

‌iPad‌ and Mac sales could continue to grow even more in the coming quarter following the launch of the new ‌M1‌ iPad Pro and iMac models.