M1 MacBook Air and Pro deals remain solid as we enter the weekend, with multiple best-ever prices hitting both models of Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook lineup. Prices start at $949.00 for the 256GB MacBook Air and at $1,399.00 for the 256GB MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

On Amazon and B&H Photo you can get the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00 [B&H Photo]. This sale is available in all colors, and it's a match of the lowest price that we've ever tracked on the 2020 512GB MacBook Air.

You can also save on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, priced at $949.00, down from $999.00 [B&H Photo], but this isn't quite the best price we've ever seen on this notebook. All of these models are in stock at both retailers and ready to ship today.

MacBook Pro

Similarly, Amazon and B&H Photo have the M1 MacBook Pro models at a discount. You can get the 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 [B&H Photo]. This sale price is available in both Silver and Space Gray.

The 512GB MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00 [B&H Photo]. We've seen this model go down to $1,349.00 previously on Amazon, but that sale is rare, and today's price tag is still a solid discount.

